Susan Wojcicki Named to Planet’s Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO — Planet Labs PBC, a provider of daily data and insights about Earth, announced former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has been appointed to Planet’s Board of Directors. With over two decades of leadership experience in the technology industry helping to scale disruptive companies, Planet believes Ms. Wojcicki is uniquely positioned to support the Company’s continued growth and scalability across markets as an independent director.

Susan was voted in at Planet’s Annual General Meeting on July 11. This is the company’s second board addition since going public in December 2021, following Kristen Robinson’s appointment in November 2022.

“Susan has an incredibly impressive career scaling technology companies,” said Will Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Planet. “Planet has huge ambition, which we’ve only tapped a small fraction of to date, so Susan’s experience will help us in both strategy and tactics as we grow and scale Planet’s business. I look forward to working together.”

“This is an exciting time for Planet’s business. With the launch of the Tanager and Pelican satellites this year, growth of AI capabilities, and rollout of the recent Planet Insights Platform, Planet is on the edge of scaling in a big way,” said Susan Wojcicki. “I look forward to advising the Company to further scale the adoption of these solutions, to achieve their mission of making global change visible, accessible and actionable for organizations around the world, all towards the tremendous impact I know the company can have.”

Ms. Wojcicki served as the Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet subsidiary, YouTube, a digital video platform, from 2014-2023 where she oversaw the release of YouTube’s most influential products and grew the platform to over 2 billion users. Prior to leading YouTube, Ms. Wojcicki held various positions in marketing and product development at Google before serving as Senior Vice President of Advertising & Commerce, helping to define the vision and direction of Google’s monetization platform. Before Google, Ms. Wojcicki worked at Intel Corporation and served as a management consultant at consulting firms Bain & Company and R.B. Webber & Company. Ms. Wojcicki graduated with honors from Harvard University and received an M.S. in Economics from University of California, Santa Cruz, and an M.B.A. from UCLA.