Napkin AI Cleans Up With $10 Million Seed Round

LOS ALTOS — With $10 million in seed funding from Accel and CRV, Napkin.ai is pioneering Visual AI that brings impact and fun into business storytelling. Designed for the millions of professionals, writers, educators, and content creators who are in the business of selling ideas, Napkin.ai helps you unlock the visual potential in your text content.

“With the iPhone, Apple made it dead simple for anyone to take photos. We aim to do the same thing with graphics,” says Pramod Sharma, co-founder at Napkin.ai. “Visuals are powerful, and we’ve designed Napkin.ai so anyone can easily communicate their ideas through imagery.”

Got an Idea? Write it on a Napkin, Or This AI Will Do it For You

Napkin.ai makes design more accessible and enables you to explain your ideas without spending hours creating the right visual and building it from scratch.

Here’s how it works:

Bring Your Text : Paste your existing text content or generate text from an AI prompt.

: Paste your existing text content or generate text from an AI prompt. Generate Visuals : Click the “spark icon” on any part of the text, and Napkin.ai will transform your content into recommended visuals. Within a few seconds, you’ll have a variety of visuals to choose from.

: Click the “spark icon” on any part of the text, and Napkin.ai will transform your content into recommended visuals. Within a few seconds, you’ll have a variety of visuals to choose from. Customize : With Napkin.ai’s built-in editing tool, you can adjust font, color, shape, design, and more to meet your style or brand guidelines.

: With Napkin.ai’s built-in editing tool, you can adjust font, color, shape, design, and more to meet your style or brand guidelines. Embed into Your Workflows : As simple as copying and pasting, you can simply take Napkin.ai’s visuals into any place you like: Google Slides/Docs, Microsoft Word/PowerPoint, Substack, Medium, Slack, Notion, Canva, LinkedIn, X, Instagram and more.

: As simple as copying and pasting, you can simply take Napkin.ai’s visuals into any place you like: Google Slides/Docs, Microsoft Word/PowerPoint, Substack, Medium, Slack, Notion, Canva, LinkedIn, X, Instagram and more. Use it in a Diversity of Use Cases: Create high-quality visuals suitable for presentations, blogs, pitch decks, social content, newsletters, data and research reports, customer communications, and more.

“As someone without design skills, Napkin.ai is super easy and convenient. Whether I need a quick diagram for a blog post or a chart for a presentation, Napkin.ai generates exactly what I’m looking for within seconds,” said Jason Miller, COO of SproutsAI. “Before Napkin.ai, we were constrained regarding what graphics we could access. Now, with Napkin.ai, we have a designer at our fingertips, offering unlimited access to enhance our business storytelling with visuals while achieving significant cost and time savings.”

Instant Visuals to Amplify Your Storytelling

Napkin.ai’s vast design catalog already includes 30+ visual design categories, such as mind maps, flow charts, Venn diagrams, bar charts, and more. Napkin.ai’s team of NLP, AI, and computer vision developers, who hail from Amazon, Microsoft’s Research Lab, GitHub, Google, and Osmo, is hard at work supporting more powerful customizations and unique categories, which they will continue to launch in the coming weeks and months.

“Jerome and Pramod have an uncanny ability to take something incredibly challenging from a technical perspective and make it easy for users. As a partner to their first company, Osmo, we watched them bring their vision for a new play movement to life with Reflective AI. We are excited to support this new chapter as Napkin.ai brings visual AI to business storytelling,” said Rich Wong, Partner at Accel.

“Pramod and Jerome are creative visionaries reimagining productivity software in the AI era. Napkin.ai’s AI-first approach is a breakthrough in visual communication that we are excited to share with the world,” says Max Gazor, General Partner at CRV.

Jerome Scholler and Pramod Sharma founded Napkin.ai after selling their previous company, Osmo, whose Reflective AI is used by millions of kids and classrooms and is integrated into products with Disney and Mattel’s Hot Wheels.