CrowdStrike Stock Plunges More Than 10% on Outages

CrowdStrike, now a global name for all the wrong reasons, saw its share price plunge Friday after a software outage caused bedlam to airlines and computer systems worldwide.

Based in Austin, TX, CrowdStrike released the following info on its company website:

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This was not a cyberattack.

The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.

We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels.

Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.

