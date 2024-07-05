Spirit Airlines Adds Twice-Daily Flights from San Jose to Burbank

San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) announced that Spirit Airlines is adding a twice-daily nonstop route to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), just one year after the airline began operations in San José. Available for booking now, the flight will commence on September 4, 2024. The new service will bring Spirit’s total peak daily departures to 13, representing 150% growth since its inaugural SJC flight on June 7, 2023.

Spirit seeks to further expand its footprint at SJC and has applied to the US Department of Transportation to add nonstop flights between SJC and Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, DC.

“Spirit Airlines continues to connect America to the heart of our innovation economy here in Silicon Valley,” San José Mayor Matt Mahan said. “Their new Burbank connection and bid for a direct flight to Washington, D.C. will help more people visit family, do business and experience all the Bay Area has to offer via the region’s most convenient and reliable airport.”

“I am pleased with Spirit Airlines’ continued expansion and steady growth at SJC. This demonstrates Spirit Airlines’ commitment to the community by offering more convenient flights and low-cost airfares to locations throughout the U.S. I look forward to their future development at SJC,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire.

“San José Mineta International Airport congratulates Spirit Airlines on its continued success. We welcome this additional flight, bringing further flexibility and choice to Bay Area travelers flying to the Los Angeles area,” said SJC Director of Aviation Mookie Patel. “Airlines and travelers alike gravitate to SJC for its premier location, convenience and reliability. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Spirit as we prepare for the possibility of launching a nonstop service from SJC to DCA.”

“Our California Guests will soon be able to enjoy daily, low-fare high-value flights between two popular cities, San José (SJC) and Burbank (BUR), connecting the tech and media capitals of the world,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “This new service compliments our daily non-stops to Los Angeles (LAX) while adding to the number of non-stop destinations served from SJC.”