San Jose Men Arrested for Stealing From Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Nike, Napa Auto Parts

The Santa Clara County Sheriff announced a shoplifting crew connected to numerous thefts within Santa Clara and San Mateo counties was busted last week during a search warrant along Snow Drive in San Jose.

Stolen items from Napa Auto Parts, Nike, PGA Superstores, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx were recovered totaling more than $18,000. Five suspects were arrested. Several were charged with organized retail theft. This is an ongoing investigation with additional suspects.

The sheriff department’s specialized investigative team is targeting this criminal activity and will continue to pursue those who are profiting off stolen merchandise.