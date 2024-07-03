Patelco Credit Union Hit by Ransomware Attack

Patelco Credit Union, with branches in Silicon Valley and throughout the Bay Area, has been hit by a ransomware attack for the past several days. Customers are unable to login to access their accounts via website and mobile app but can still withdraw money from ATMs and at local branches.

Currently electronic transactions such as transfers, payments, balance inquiries, payments are unavailable.

Patelco hasn’t said when full services will be restored.

CEO Erin Mendez released the following statement yesterday:

On June 29, 2024, Patelco Credit Union experienced a ransomware attack. Our priority is the safe and secure restoration of our banking systems. We continue to work alongside leading third-party cybersecurity experts in support of this effort. We have also been cooperating with regulators and law enforcement.

To our valued members – please know that if you incur a late payment fee because of this outage, rest assured we will reimburse you for those fees. If any of our members have concerns about late payments impacting their credit score, we will write letters on your behalf. We will also waive any Patelco overdraft, late payment or ATM fees until we are back up and running.

Some members are also asking about their direct deposits at Patelco. Please know that any incoming direct deposit(s) will be credited to your account and processed before any withdrawals (e.g., checks, cash withdrawals). Currently, you can access the funds from your direct deposit by writing a check, using an ATM card to get cash or make a purchase.

Additionally, deposits at Patelco are insured by the National Credit Union Administration, adding another layer of protection not just for our members but for any individual in the United States who belongs to a credit union.

Please know that as we take steps to restore our systems, members may experience short, intermittent outages at Patelco ATMs. This is normal and to be expected during our recovery process. Access to shared ATMs will not be interrupted as part of this process and they remain available for cash withdrawals and deposits.

We don’t take lightly how severely this has impacted our members. We are committed to moving forward as quickly as we can. I personally thank you again for your patience. We will continue to provide more updates in the coming days and weeks.

–Erin Mendez, CEO