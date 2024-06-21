Apple to Open First Store in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

— Apple is opening its first Apple Store in Malaysia Saturday. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district, the new store will deliver the magic of Apple in the country like never before. Customers can discover and buy Apple’s lineup of products and services, receive exceptional service from knowledgeable team members, and learn how to get the most out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

“We live for moments when we can surprise and delight our customers, and we’re excited to do that in Malaysia with the opening of our first store in the country, Apple The Exchange TRX,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Being able to support and directly connect with a new community is always a special experience for our retail teams, and we can’t wait to welcome customers to this beautiful space designed for discovery, creativity, and shopping for the world’s most innovative products.”

At Apple The Exchange TRX, more than 160 team members are ready to help customers shop for their favorite Apple products — from the iPhone 15 lineup to the MacBook Air with M3 and the latest iPad models, including the redesigned iPad Air and incredibly thin iPad Pro with M4.

Apple The Exchange TRX connects the mall’s central atrium to a lush rooftop park that wraps around the store’s upper level. Emitting a warm glow at night, the three-dimensional layered roof consists of horizontal glass panels and shading blades to reduce the sun’s rays. A central glazed oculus brings daylight into the interior and includes a dynamic artificial-lighting feature.

Inside the store, a sculptural quartz and glass staircase connects the three levels where customers can explore, learn, and shop. The Forum, home to Today at Apple programming, is located on a floating deck that joins up with the mall, while the upper level directly connects with the edge of the park, bringing daylight and greenery into the store through a continuous glass façade.