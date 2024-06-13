Learn to Win Succeeds With $30 Million Series A

REDWOOD CITY — Learn to Win, a provider of personalized, predictive, and secure enterprise training software, has raised an oversubscribed $30 million in Series A funding led by the Westly Group, with follow-on participation from Norwest Venture Partners and Pear VC. This funding accelerates the company’s progress to scale its modern training platform that redefines the way people learn essential information in high-stakes environments.

“Our team is on a remarkable journey to modernize training to enable today’s leading organizations to improve performance and gain a competitive edge,” said Andrew Powell, Co-Founder and CEO of Learn to Win. “This significant funding round is an exciting milestone as we embark on the next stage of our growth trajectory and leverage the investment to build upon our momentum in defense, enhance our product development capabilities, and ramp our commercial business.”

Founded in 2019, Learn to Win’s software platform utilizes data analytics and AI to personalize and optimize learning effectiveness, powering success for elite customers that include the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force, Novartis, AbbVie, and sports teams such as the Los Angeles Rams and the University of Michigan football team. The company’s proven track record of customer success has enabled Learn to Win to achieve an impressive 140% net revenue retention, putting the company on pace to achieve 3x growth in annual recurring revenue this year.

The Learn to Win software platform is also the only modern training technology accredited with sole source contracting authority to serve IL6 (SECRET) customers at the Department of Defense.

“We evaluate over 4,000 companies a year and Learn to Win stands out for the strength of their tech platform and their ability to drive results for some of the world’s most demanding customers,” said Danny Cotter, Partner at the Westly Group. “Learn to Win is the Palantir of training. It’s very rare for a company to gain this much traction with the DoD and many of the world’s largest corporations. They’re poised to become the modern training solution for the military with a clear path to $100 million ARR in defense alone, and we’re confident they can replicate that success at a greater scale in the commercial sector.”

“I’ve never seen a software platform directly impact business performance as much as what we’ve seen with Learn to Win,” said Kevin Nolan, Founder of NTG Freight, OTR Solutions, and Marquee Insurance Group. “Our ability to react to dynamic market conditions is 10x faster, we cut the ramp to productivity for new sales hires in half, and Learn to Win’s analytics suite gives us data that informs our overall strategy as a senior leadership team. Their software is locked in on delivering results.”