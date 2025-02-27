News

San Jose Police Arrest Man for Thefts at Target

On February 13, 2025, San José Police Department Reserve Officers responded to a report of an in-progress theft at a Target store located in the 2100 block of Monterey Road. The adult male suspect was apprehended and arrested upon exiting the store with unpaid items.

The SJPD Organized Retail Theft Detail, in collaboration with Target’s loss prevention team, conducted an extensive investigation and discovered that the suspect, Matthew Rhines, was responsible for at least 18 additional thefts from various Target locations throughout the city of San José dating back to February 2024.

Suspect Rhines was booked into Santa Clara County Main jail for organized retail theft.

This investigation was made possible by the San José Police Department’s Organized Retail Theft Detail funded by an $8.49 million grant awarded by the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

