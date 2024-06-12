News Stocks

Lam Research Hits All-Time High This Week

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Shares in Lam Research hit an all-time high on Monday, reaching $1,008.50. Shares dropped $3.32 on Tuesday to close at $999.75.

Based in Fremont, Lam Research is a leading manufacturer of wafer-fabrication equipment for the semiconductor industry.

The company announced last week a 10-for-1 stock split to be effective after market close on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, for stockholders of record at that time. Lam Research’s common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on Thursday, October 3, 2024, under the company’s existing trading symbol “LRCX.”

The company also plans to buy up to $10 billion in stock which helped shares soar over the past week. Lam shares are up 33% year-to-date and 10% in the past month.

Track all markets on TradingView

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

PayEm Lands $220 Million Financing

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — PayEm, a platform for spend and procurement management, has landed $220 million in equity and credit financing from Viola Credit, Mitsubishi Financial Group, Collaborative Fund and others to fuel its growth. “This is a significant milestone in the company’s growth. Our new warehouse credit facility allows us to scale our credit cards operation and support […]
News

Doordash to Deliver Goods From Dollar General

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Dollar General has announced a delivery partnership with DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery of household essential items, including food, snacks, cleaning supplies, and more, at everyday low prices customers trust Dollar General to provide. Shares in Doordash are up 23% this week following the Dollar General announcement and also the company’s $8 […]
News

ServiceNow Inks Five-Year Deal With Visa

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, has signed a five-year strategic alliance with Visa to transform payment services. The initial phase includes the launch of ServiceNow Disputes Management, Built with Visa—a single, connected disputes resolution solution for issuers. Managing disputes currently involves multiple systems and teams, and many financial institutions often use […]