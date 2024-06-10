News

News Corp. Inks Deal With Open AI

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

New York, NY & San Francisco — News Corp and OpenAI have inked a multi-year agreement to bring News Corp news content to OpenAI. Through this partnership, OpenAI has permission to display content from News Corp mastheads in response to user questions and to enhance its products, with the ultimate objective of providing people the ability to make informed choices based on reliable information and news sources.

OpenAI operates the popular AI service ChatGPT.

OpenAI will receive access to current and archived content from News Corp’s major news and information publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, FN, and New York Post; The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun; The Australian, news.com.au, The Daily Telegraph, The Courier Mail, The Advertiser, and Herald Sun; and others. The partnership does not include access to content from any of News Corp’s other businesses.

In addition to providing content, News Corp will share journalistic expertise to help ensure the highest journalism standards are present across OpenAI’s offering.

“We believe an historic agreement will set new standards for veracity, for virtue and for value in the digital age,” said Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp. “We are delighted to have found principled partners in Sam Altman and his trusty, talented team who understand the commercial and social significance of journalists and journalism. This landmark accord is not an end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship in which we are jointly committed to creating and delivering insight and integrity instantaneously.”

“Our partnership with News Corp is a proud moment for journalism and technology,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. “We greatly value News Corp’s history as a leader in reporting breaking news around the world, and are excited to enhance our users’ access to its high-quality reporting. Together, we are setting the foundation for a future where AI deeply respects, enhances, and upholds the standards of world-class journalism.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Doordash Adds Victoria’s Secret, Party City

Posted on Author Editor

If you’re looking to order lingerie, cosmetics or party supplies, Doordash can now deliver these items directly to your home or apartment. The delivery company has formed partnerships with three national retail chains: Victoria’s Secret, Lush Cosmetics and Party City. DoorDash now has more than 100,000 non-restaurant stores across its Marketplace and Drive platforms in […]
News Venture Capital

Hubilo Locks In $125 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Hubilo, a global virtual events platform, announced a $125 million Series B funding round led by Alkeon Capital and additionally, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital. The new fund will h development of the future of events and engagement on Hubilo’s platform. This brings the company’s total funding to $153 million to date in less than 18 months. The […]
News

TripActions Secures $400 Million in Credit From Goldman Sachs, Silicon Valley Bank

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — TripActions — provider of an all-in-one travel, corporate card, and expense management solution — has secured $400 million in credit, consisting of a warehouse debt facility from Goldman Sachs Bank USA, as the senior lender and administrative agent, with a $200 million commitment ($300 million total Program Limit) and an asset-backed lending […]