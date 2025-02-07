TrueFoundry Grabs $19 Million Series A

TrueFoundry has raised $19 million in Series A funding, led by Intel Capital, with participation from existing investors Peak XV(formerly Sequoia India) and Eniac Ventures.

The company is also adding Jump Capital as a new investor, alongside angel investors including Gokul Rajaram (Product Leader, DoorDash & ex-Google), Mohit Aron (Founder, Nutanix & Cohesity), Cyan Banister (Early-stage investor, Uber & SpaceX), Ankit Sobti (Co-founder, Postman), and Lenny Rachitsky (Author, Lenny’s Newsletter and Lenny’s Podcast), as well as investments from executives at Fortune 1000 companies.

The rapid rise of generative AI has made deploying machine learning models from development to production increasingly challenging. Enterprises grapple with governance, data privacy, and rising infrastructure costs like GPU orchestration and model scaling, which slow innovation and limit the impact of AI. TrueFoundry’s platform tackles these pain points head-on, enabling companies to deploy, manage, and scale AI applications seamlessly, securely, and cost-effectively.

“Enterprises using TrueFoundry have built and launched their internal AI platforms in as little as two months, achieving ROI within four months–a stark contrast to the industry average of 14 months,” said Nikunj Bajaj, CEO & Co-founder of TrueFoundry. “Our platform integrates seamlessly across clouds, models, and frameworks, ensuring no vendor lock-in while future-proofing deployments for evolving AI patterns like RAGs and Agents.”

TrueFoundry’s unified platform as a service (PaaS) enables enterprise AI/ML teams to build, deploy, and manage large language model (LLM) applications on cloud or on-prem infrastructure with speed, scalability, and security. With a developer-first interface, it simplifies the AI deployment process, empowering full-stack data scientists to independently create, test, and scale applications. The platform integrates essential AI deployment functions—from model cataloging and fine-tuning to API deployment—into a single system, ensuring secure, efficient operations while bridging the gap between DevOps and MLOps.

TrueFoundry has helped customers accelerate development cycles, achieve 10X faster business value, save on infrastructure costs, and scale with smaller teams. For example, TrueFoundry optimized NVIDIA’s GPU usage for LLM workloads by automating resource allocation and job scheduling, reducing idle time, cutting costs, and improving efficiency. The platform’s real-time monitoring and adaptive scaling ensured reliable AI model training and deployment, while seamless integration sped up iteration and time-to-value.

“TrueFoundry is uniquely positioned to address the growing complexities of AI deployment. Their platform simplifies the process for AI teams, enabling them to build, deploy, and scale applications with speed and efficiency,” said Avi Bharadwaj, Investment Director at Intel Capital. “With a focus on cost-efficiency, governance, and security, TrueFoundry is solving critical challenges for businesses, and we believe they are poised to lead in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market.”

The Series A funding–which brings the company’s total financing to $21 million–will allow TrueFoundry to accelerate its mission toward building a universal platform to build and deploy AI applications with zero infrastructure hassles. It fuels growth in key areas, including team expansion and go-to-market efforts to drive customer acquisition and expansion.