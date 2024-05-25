Doordash Offers Delivery From Ulta Beauty Stores

DoorDash and Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, have formed an expanded partnership to offer on-demand delivery from over 1,350 stores across all 50 states. Consumers can now shop Ulta Beauty’s massive assortment of more than 25,000 products from over 600 well-known, exclusive, and emerging brands spanning cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, hair care, wellness and more, exclusively on the DoorDash app.

With Ulta Beauty’s expansive retail fleet, this partnership marks the first time all of DoorDash’s monthly active users can order from a beauty retailer in all 50 states. This further builds on DoorDash’s recent momentum into new categories across retail and grocery to broaden its selection. Consumers can browse and discover their favorite beauty essentials within the dedicated Beauty tile on DoorDash and receive their items delivered straight to their door in under an hour, on average.*

“We’re thrilled to offer consumers unprecedented access to beauty essentials on DoorDash, including their favorite Ulta Beauty products and brands for every need and occasion,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Partnerships at DoorDash. “From indulging in the latest trends or stocking up on essentials for their everyday routine, new and existing Ulta Beauty guests can now conveniently shop all things beauty on DoorDash.”

“We’re delighted to extend Ulta Beauty’s extensive beauty assortment to the DoorDash app, further enhancing seamless shopping experiences for our valued guests,” said Jodi Williams, vice president, e-commerce at Ulta Beauty. “As our guests navigate increasingly busy lifestyles, we’re committed to introducing new, practical ways to meet them wherever they are shopping and ensure convenient beauty experiences for all.”

Ulta Beauty stores are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fee on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.

In addition to on-demand delivery via DoorDash’s marketplace, Ulta Beauty guests can continue to shop same day delivery on ulta.com and through the Ulta Beauty app, which is enabled by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for businesses.