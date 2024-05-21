NVIDIA to Hold First Quarter Earnings Call Wednesday, May 22 at 5 p.m. ET

NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 22, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended April 28, 2024.

CEO Jensen Huang is expected to be on the call along with CFO Colette Kress.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com. The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its first-quarter results from its CFO, Colette Kress. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

NVIDIA is the third most valuable company in the world with a stock market capitalization of $2.34 trillion.