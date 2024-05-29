ChatGPT News

Reddit Teams Up With OpenAI

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Reddit says it is partnering with OpenAI to allow the company to train its Large Language Models (LLM) on Reddit content and posts.

Reddit and OpenAI’s partnership will benefit both the Reddit and OpenAI user communities in a number of ways:

  • OpenAI will bring Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products, helping users discover and engage with Reddit communities. To do so, OpenAI will access Reddit’s Data API, which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit. This will enable OpenAI’s AI tools to better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics.

  • This partnership will also enable Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to redditors and mods. Reddit will be building on OpenAI’s platform of AI models to bring its powerful vision to life.

  • OpenAI will become a Reddit advertising partner.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features.”

– Brad Lightcap, OpenAI COO

“Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up to date human conversations about anything and everything. Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit.”

– Steve Huffman, Reddit Co-Founder and CEO

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

TikTok Signs New Agreement With Universal

Posted on Author Editor

Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new multi-dimensional licensing agreement that will deliver significant industry-leading benefits for UMG’s global family of artists, songwriters and labels and will return their music to TikTok’s billion-plus global community. The joint agreement marks a new era of strategic collaboration between the two organizations, built on a shared […]
Google News

Google Now Worth $2.15 Trillion

Posted on Author Editor

Shares in Google parent company Alphabet surged 10% on Friday and broke the $2 trillion market cap level. The company is now worth $2.15 trillion after shares hit an all-time high following its first quarter earnings announcement. Alphabet also announced it will pay a dividend for the first time ever. The company’s Board of Directors […]
News

HP Warns of Cybercriminals Using Excel Malware

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO – HP Inc. has released its latest global HP Wolf Security Threat Insights Report, providing analysis of real-world cybersecurity attacks. By isolating threats that have evaded detection tools and made it to user endpoints, HP Wolf Security has specific insight into the latest techniques being used by cybercriminals. The HP Wolf Security threat research […]