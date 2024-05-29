Reddit Teams Up With OpenAI

Reddit says it is partnering with OpenAI to allow the company to train its Large Language Models (LLM) on Reddit content and posts.
Reddit and OpenAI’s partnership will benefit both the Reddit and OpenAI user communities in a number of ways:
OpenAI will bring Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products, helping users discover and engage with Reddit communities. To do so, OpenAI will access Reddit’s Data API, which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit. This will enable OpenAI’s AI tools to better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics.
This partnership will also enable Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to redditors and mods. Reddit will be building on OpenAI’s platform of AI models to bring its powerful vision to life.
OpenAI will become a Reddit advertising partner.
