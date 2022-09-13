Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis Win Back-to-Back Emmy Awards

At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the Apple TV+ hit series “Ted Lasso” joined the ranks of comedy legends with its win for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first and second seasons, becoming only the eighth series in the genre in 74 years of Emmy history to do so. The second season of “Ted Lasso” also became the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

Apple’s “Ted Lasso” now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: “Modern Family,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “The Golden Girls,” “Cheers,” “All in the Family” and “The Phil Silvers Show.”

“We’re so grateful and humbled to see ‘Ted Lasso’ honored with back-to-back wins for best comedy as audiences around the world continue to love the show and these characters as much as we do,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “It has been such an honor for all of us at Apple to collaborate with the exceptionally gifted cast and creative team to bring this heartwarming, hilarious, and kind series to the screen. We sincerely thank the Television Academy for recognizing the show and appreciate everyone for believing.”

“It is incredibly rewarding to see ‘Ted Lasso’ join the ranks of legendary comedies with best comedy wins for its first two seasons,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “We send our warmest congratulations to everyone on the cast and crew, and to Jason, Brett, and MJ for their individual Emmy Awards. We thank the Television Academy and also our spectacular teams who have worked tirelessly to bring this very special series to viewers across the globe.”

In total, Apple TV+ landed nine Emmy Awards this year, including five Creative Arts Emmy Awards with “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” earning the top honor for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, its fifth win in a row; celebrated Best Drama Series nominee “Severance” making its Emmy debut with two wins including Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design; Apple’s critically acclaimed “Schmigadoon!” winning Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics; and dramatic mystery series “Home Before Dark” landing the previously announced juried award for Outstanding Motion Design.

In addition to this year’s honors for the sophomore season of “Ted Lasso,” the first season of the series also made history at last year’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards as the most-nominated freshman comedy series in history, nabbing seven awards in total, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Apple Original series, films, and documentaries have now been honored with 275 wins and 1,152 award nominations and counting, including this year’s historic win at the Oscars as “CODA” took home Best Picture and made Apple the first streamer to win the category.

In 2022, Apple scored nine Primetime Emmy Awards in the following categories:

“Ted Lasso”