Heatwave to Hit Silicon Valley

An unusual heatwave in September could bring the temperature into the triple digits in California and Silicon Valley for the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for San Jose from 11 a.m. on Saturday to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Accuweather forecasts temperatures of 87 degrees in the area on Saturday, 94 degrees on Sunday, 98 degrees on Monday and 99 on Tuesday. The temperature will likely remain in the 90s for the entire week.

The city of San Jose is opening three cooling centers until September 6 to help residents that don’t have air conditioning.

The following cooling centers are open from 1 to 9 p.m. from September 3 to 6:

Camden Community Center
3369 Union Ave.
San José, 95124

Roosevelt Community Center
901 E. Santa Clara St.
San José, 95116

Emma Prusch Farm Park
647 S. King Rd.
San José, 95116

While cooling down, residents have access to bottled water, free Wi-Fi, and outlets to charge devices.

For the safety of staff and cooling center visitors, face coverings must be worn while inside the cooling center. To ensure access and maintain space, all large belongings, such as bicycles, should remain outside.

San Jose Clean Energy, the electricity provider for San Jose, has issued a flex alert again this afternoon. Flex alerts will likely be issued daily over the next week.

From 4pm to 9pm, please:

-Set thermostat to 78 or higher, if health permits

-Avoid using major appliances

-Close blinds and curtains

 

 

