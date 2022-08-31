News

SF Bay University Expands Online Degree Programs

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

FREMONT — San Francisco Bay University (SFBU) is expanding its online degree programs. This will allow even more students to earn their degrees from the comfort of their own homes.

Several of the programs SFBU offers are available online. These include:

These programs are designed for busy working professionals who want to continue their education without sacrificing their careers or time with family.

With so many people working remotely, online education in its many forms is here to stay. And like many other universities in San Francisco, the school says it is glad to bring online classes to its student body.

Paul Choi, EVP of SFBU, said, “Students should feel comfortable knowing that what is covered in an in-person class is also covered in an online course. They can expect to receive the same rigorous learning and top-notch professors online as you would in person.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Amazon Sues Facebook Group Administrators Over Fake Reviews

Posted on Author Editor

The reviews you see under Amazon products may not be real. The online giant says it has filed legal action against the administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups that attempt to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon in exchange for money or free products. These groups are set up to recruit individuals willing to post […]
News

EA Launches NHL 22 Worldwide

Posted on Author Editor

REDWOOD CITY — Electronic Arts has launched the new videogame EA SPORTS NHL 22, now available worldwide on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5 & PS4 for $99.99. EA Play members can get 10% off. As the first EA SPORTS NHL game powered by the Frostbite engine, NHL 22 brings players closer to the ice than ever […]
News

Brex Has Become Top Credit Card for Startups

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Kruze Consulting, a CFO consulting company for startups, has released new data on the best credit cards for startups. The data comes from analysis of the 450+ venture-funded startups clients at Kruze. Full details can be found on Kruze’s Best Startup Credit Cards page, but the data reveals just how popular Brex has become amongst […]