SF Bay University Expands Online Degree Programs

FREMONT — San Francisco Bay University (SFBU) is expanding its online degree programs. This will allow even more students to earn their degrees from the comfort of their own homes.

Several of the programs SFBU offers are available online. These include:

These programs are designed for busy working professionals who want to continue their education without sacrificing their careers or time with family.

With so many people working remotely, online education in its many forms is here to stay. And like many other universities in San Francisco, the school says it is glad to bring online classes to its student body.

Paul Choi, EVP of SFBU, said, “Students should feel comfortable knowing that what is covered in an in-person class is also covered in an online course. They can expect to receive the same rigorous learning and top-notch professors online as you would in person.”