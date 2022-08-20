Doordash to Partner With Grocery Outlet for Delivery

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., the leading extreme-value retailer in the United States, has announced a partnership with DoorDash, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 398 locations across the country including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Nevada. Now DoorDash customers can order groceries on-demand from local Grocery Outlet stores via the DoorDash marketplace app or website.

Grocery Outlet serves more than 1.5 million shoppers each week and offers thousands of grocery items including fresh produce and meat, packaged goods, household supplies, and more, typically at 40% to 70% below retail price. Consumers can directly purchase their favorite name-brand products at affordable prices from Grocery Outlet directly through DoorDash.

“DoorDash is committed to providing customers with all the selection they crave at affordable prices, in a way that’s convenient for them and their families,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. “As consumers face rising prices, we’re thrilled to partner with Grocery Outlet to provide consumers across the country with a new way to purchase more affordable groceries while maximizing their budgets. With this partnership, consumers can find and enjoy even more affordable grocery selection on our marketplace.”

“Our partnership with DoorDash will help save shoppers time and money,” said Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg. “In addition to bringing more of our great products direct to consumers, our DoorDash partnership will help Grocery Outlet reach more customers with great prices during a time where every penny counts.”

All participating Grocery Outlet stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from Grocery Outlet.

Based in Emeryville, Grocery Outlet has more than 420 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, and Maryland.