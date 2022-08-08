Apple iPad on Sale at $299

The Apple iPad base model is now on sale at major retailers for $299, a $30 discount from its regular price of $329.

The $299 price can be found at Amazon, Best Buy, Staples and Walmart. It’s a great buy for students looking for a new tablet for the upcoming school year.

Apple’s own site continues to sell the device at regular price for $329.

The entry-level model of the iPad was introduced last September and features a 10.2-inch Retina-display screen, the A13 Bionic chip and 64 GB of storage space.

Apple will likely introduce a new version of the iPad in September.