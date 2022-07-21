Venture Capital Firm Headline Closes $954 Million in Three Funds

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN — Headline, a global venture capital firm, has closed $954 million in new capital across three distinct early-stage funds: Headline US VII, a $408M North America-focused fund based out of San Francisco; Headline EU VII, a €320M pan-Europe-focused fund based out of Berlin; and Headline Brazil III, a R$915M Latin America-focused fund based out of São Paulo.

Founded in 1999, Headline will use these three new funds to continue to utilize its global team and an unparalleled data-informed investment approach to identify, track, and invest in the fastest growing early-stage technology companies at the Seed and Series A. Each fund is regionally focused and independently managed by its respective local Headline team. However, the firm unites under a single Headline culture, technology, and investment philosophy.

Headline has grown from its Silicon Valley origins to 50+ investment professionals across the US and Europe, including Headline’s affiliated local early-stage investment teams in Asia and Latin America. This latest generation of Headline early-stage funds will invest $1.5M to $15M into technology startups across B2B and B2C. A selection of Headline’s prior investments includes Acorns, Angie’s List, AppFolio, Bumble, Creditas, Farfetch, Fetch Rewards, Flutterwave, Gopuff, Grin, Gympass, Honeycomb, Icertis, Pismo, The RealReal, Scopely, Segment, SEMRush, Sonos, Sorare, Staffbase, and Yeahka.

Over a decade in deployment, the firm’s in-house built AI sourcing system, EVA, seeks to cut through bias to pinpoint companies that redefine industries regardless of background, ethnicity, gender, or headquarter location. Headline’s proprietary business analytics platform, ATHENA, quantifies product-market fit at the earliest stages by measuring the signals of customer obsession.

“Despite the recent market shifts, we continue to aggressively pursue the next wave of world-changing innovation,” said Mathias Schilling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the Headline US team. “I’ve witnessed my fair share of market downturns over the past 20 years, and through these times, we’ve continued to seek out and cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit with a focus on the long-term. We believe Headline is uniquely positioned with our teams on the ground and a measured, methodical approach to investment that relies on our homegrown technology. The Headline teams will continue to take a founder-first philosophy as we invest these funds in each region.”

“Our early-stage focus enables us to closely work alongside the best and brightest entrepreneurs with a leader mindset to nurture their growth and accelerate market adoption,” said Christian Leybold, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the Headline EU team. “We have built a strong multi-local portfolio of European up-and-comers by following a guiding principle, ‘work as a team and with great people,’ and we will continue to follow this North Star with our latest fund.”