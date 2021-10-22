Weee Buys Asian Food Delivery Firm Ricepo

FREMONT — Weee!, the largest and fastest-growing ethnic e-grocer in North America, announced the acquisition of RICEPO, an online Asian food delivery company based in Silicon Valley. The move will bolster Weee!’s growing demands of customers nationwide seeking diverse and authentic food-at-home options, from groceries to restaurant meals.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Weee! continues to scale to meet increased consumer interest in its unique online grocery and restaurant delivery service; one that combines the availability of high-quality and hard-to-find products with community and social sharing. With the RICEPO acquisition, Weee! will immediately expand its restaurant delivery offering, bringing another dimension of ethnic food delivery to its customers.

“We are excited to welcome RICEPO into our growing operations,” said Larry Liu, chief executive officer and founder of Weee!. “Weee! currently partners with over 300 restaurants, and the addition of RICEPO will let us continue to delight and serve our growing customer base as a one-stop shop for delicious food at home.”

“RICEPO will complement Weee!’s proven ability to deliver fresh grocery products as well as locally prepared food,” said Dax Li, chief executive officer and co-founder of RICEPO. “There is a clear appetite for delivery from authentic restaurants that are often missing or overlooked within the existing food delivery experience, and we look forward to fulfilling this need throughout North America.”

Weee! has fulfilled more than 10 million orders to date as it continues to engage the broader Asian and Hispanic communities with state-of-the-art personalization and social commerce features. Weee! merchandise includes rare and often exclusive products such as fresh Pacific black cod from Half Moon Bay, Kyoho grapes, and air-flown Hokkaido uni.