Doordash Names 100 Most Loved Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash, the nation’s leading food delivery service, has unveiled its first annual awards list honoring the top 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. The restaurants on this list are all available on Doordash. They’re also reliable, top-rated by consumers, and exceptional at operations — fewer than 1% of restaurants on DoorDash qualified. From the corner poke shop to the Italian eatery that defines the neighborhood, DoorDash’s 2022 Most Loved All Stars list celebrates the local restaurants that go above and beyond for their customers’ online orders, time and time again.
Most Loved is all about recognizing and rewarding the top-rated, most reliable restaurants. Between the food, the service, and the overall experience, creating a top-notch customer experience is no small feat — the Most Loved program was designed to reward restaurants that excel in all of these areas. These are DoorDash’s top-rated, most reliable restaurants, where customers can rest assured that their order will be right and delivered fresh.
“Being Most Loved is not just about serving good food, it’s also about being dependable and operationally efficient,” said Christoper Payne, President, DoorDash. “These are the restaurants in our local communities that deliver a great meal and always go that extra mile. It’s our honor to celebrate these amazing partners that make DoorDash great and the experience for our shared customers top-notch.”
Here is the list, in alphabetical order, of the U.S. 100 Most Loved All Stars 2022:
- AA POKE: Fort Wayne, IN
- Aikou Asian Cuisine: Morristown, NJ
- Airoma Cafe: Garden Grove, CA
- All About Poke: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
- Aloha Hawaiian Bbq: Pueblo, CO
- Aloha Poke & Ramen: West Sacramento, CA
- Amar India Restaurant: Dayton, OH
- aoyama ramen: Olathe, KS
- Asian 211 Bistro: Middletown, NY
- Avor Thai: Cranberry Township, PA
- Backyard Grill: Highland Park, IL
- Bento’s Hibachi & Sushi Express: Gambrills, MD
- Chicago Taco Authority: Chicago, IL
- Corner Kebab: San Fernando, CA
- Custard’s Last Stand: Lee’s Summit, MO
- Damas Mediterranean Grill: Exton, PA
- Darbar: Palo Alto, CA
- Ding Tea Orange: Orange, CA
- Don Gabino’s Mexican Grill: Bend, OR
- Emma’s: Deer Park, NY
- The Flying Yolk: Simi Valley, CA
- FOB Poke Bar (Belltown): Seattle, WA
- Folklore Artisanal Taco: Chatham Township, NJ
- Fresh Catch Poke Co.: Williamsville, NY
- Giuseppe Pizza and Family Restaurant: Richboro, PA
- The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill: Township, MI
- Greek Pastry Shop – #1 Gyros: Missoula, MT
- Gyro Guys Halal Grill: Everett, WA
- Happy Donuts & Bagels : Ukiah, CA
- Hawaii Poke Bowl: Staten Island, NY
- Hiro Bento House: Rolla, MO
- Honey Hi: Los Angeles, CA
- Honolulu Poke Bar: Fort Collins, CO
- Humboldt Haus: Chicago, IL
- Ichi Tokyo: Rochester, MN
- Idli Dosa: Midland, MI
- Iron Poke: Stony Brook, NY
- JJ Poke Bowl: Pittsburgh, PA
- Kaizoku Japanese Cuisine: Indian Trail, NC
- Kangnam Style: Harrisonburg, VA
- Kinjo Japanese Steakhouse: Saratoga Springs, NY
- Koi Asian Fusion Lounge: Brick, NJ
- Koi Hibachi & Kitchen: Toms River, NJ
- Koi Kokoro: Islip, NY
- Krazy Moose Subs: Wasilla, AK
- Lambruscoz Deli: Tulsa, OK
- Little Original Joe’s: San Francisco, CA
- Little V: League City, TX
- Lotus Cuisine of India: San Rafael, CA
- Mag’s Donuts: Newport Beach, CA
- Main Street Cafe & Bakery: Ankeny, IA
- Mexican Grill 2000: East Patchogue, NY
- Misago Bistro Sushi: Lebanon, PA
- The Modern Rotisserie & New England Soup Factory: Newton, MA
- Myungrang Hot Dog: Garden Grove, CA
- New York Chicken & Gyro: Canoga Park, CA
- Ninja of Japan: Muncie, IN
- Noodle House + Kung Fu Tea: Princeton, NJ
- OEC Chinese Restaurant: Cartersville, GA
- One Waan Thai: San Francisco, CA
- Pasta Volo: Asbury Park, NJ
- Pho Hana Restaurant: Torrance, CA
- Pho Nguyen’s House: Lynnwood, WA
- Poke House and Tea Bar: St Paul, MN
- Poke Junction: Palmdale, CA
- PokéBowl Station: Lancaster, PA
- Rascal’s Teriyaki Grill: Torrance, CA
- Red Stone Pizza: Clovis, NM
- Sala Thai: New York, NY
- Salad House: Chicago, IL
- Sarducci’s Specialty Subs: Kirkland, WA
- Sawasdee: Soquel, CA
- Shana Thai: Mountain View, CA
- Shandong Restaurant: Oakland, CA
- Shanghai Dumpling King: San Francisco, CA
- Something Vegan: Toluca Lake, CA
- Song Tea & Poke: Blaine, MN
- Stuft Pizza: Milpitas, CA
- Sunny Kitchen: Mt Juliet, TN
- Sushi Neko: Queen Creek, AZ
- Sushi Time: Dallas, TX
- Taiwan Porridge Kingdom: Cupertino, CA
- Taj Mahal: Kansas City, MO
- Taste Of Korea: Chantilly, VA
- Tatsu Ramen: Pasadena, CA
- Thai Drift: Orem, UT
- Thai Table: Whittier, CA
- Tisane: San Jose, CA
- Tomo Poke Bowl: Knoxville, TN
- Tony Boy’s Sandwich House: Livingston, NJ
- Triple Beam Pizza: Los Angeles, CA
- Twisted Fresh: Overland Park, KS
- Umi Japanese Cuisine: Stafford, VA
- Wasabi Bistro: Hershey, PA
- World Street Kitchen: Minneapolis, MN
- Yama Sushi: Manalapan Township, NJ
- Yummy Hawaiian BBQ: Pittsburg, CA
- Yummy House: Brentwood, CA
- Yupha’s Thai Kitchen: Tempe, AZ
- Zena Sushi: Hurst, TX
The complete list can also be found here. To dig a bit deeper locally, please visit Most Loved All Star lists for Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Greater New York City area, San Francisco, Seattle and the Greater Washington D.C area. Within the DoorDash app, nominated restaurants will have a special “Most Loved All Stars” badge and can also be found on a dedicated homepage carousel.