Doordash Names 100 Most Loved Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash, the nation’s leading food delivery service, has unveiled its first annual awards list honoring the top 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022 . The restaurants on this list are all available on Doordash. They’re also reliable, top-rated by consumers, and exceptional at operations — fewer than 1% of restaurants on DoorDash qualified. From the corner poke shop to the Italian eatery that defines the neighborhood, DoorDash’s 2022 Most Loved All Stars list celebrates the local restaurants that go above and beyond for their customers’ online orders, time and time again.

Most Loved is all about recognizing and rewarding the top-rated, most reliable restaurants. Between the food, the service, and the overall experience, creating a top-notch customer experience is no small feat — the Most Loved program was designed to reward restaurants that excel in all of these areas. These are DoorDash’s top-rated, most reliable restaurants, where customers can rest assured that their order will be right and delivered fresh.

“Being Most Loved is not just about serving good food, it’s also about being dependable and operationally efficient,” said Christoper Payne, President, DoorDash. “These are the restaurants in our local communities that deliver a great meal and always go that extra mile. It’s our honor to celebrate these amazing partners that make DoorDash great and the experience for our shared customers top-notch.”

Here is the list, in alphabetical order, of the U.S. 100 Most Loved All Stars 2022: