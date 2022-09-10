News

Doordash Partners With Raley’s for Grocery Delivery

Doordash is continuing to expand into grocery delivery. The San Francisco company just announced a partnership with The Raley’s Companies, which includes stores in the Raley’s division and Bashas’ division, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from 213 locations across multiple cities.

Consumers can now order groceries on-demand from more than 117 Raley’s stores across Northern California and Nevada and over 96 Bashas’ stores throughout Arizona. Grocery orders can be placed on-demand from local Raley’s and Bashas’ stores via the DoorDash marketplace app or website. Consumers can now use DoorDash at Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods stores.

This partnership signifies DoorDash’s continuing commitment to providing consumers with an unparalleled experience focused on selection, value, and convenience. As consumers’ expectations for convenience rise, DoorDash empowers grocers with the tools and technology to reach new and loyal customers where they’re at.

All participating Raley’s and Bashas’ stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from Raley’s and Bashas’.

Doordash also announced a delivery partnership this week with Jacksonville, FL-based Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores.

 

