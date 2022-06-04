Facebook

FB to Become META on June 9

MENLO PARK — Meta Platforms — parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp — announced that its Class A common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ‘META’ prior to market open on June 9, 2022.

This will replace the company’s current ticker symbol ‘FB’, which has been used since its initial public offering in 2012. The new ticker symbol aligns with the company’s rebranding from Facebook to Meta, announced on October 28, 2021.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg rebranded the company to focus on the metaverse, which he believes will be a prominent platform of the future Internet.

The move to change its stock symbol took over eight months to complete. It’s rare for such a large company to change its name and stock symbol. Meta was the eight-highest stock based on market capitalization with a value of $516 billion. The stock was down Friday 4% and down 43% for the year.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

