Panera Adds Sodas, Lemonades to Drink Subscription

National sandwich chain Panera Bread has launched the Unlimited Sip Club, the first-ever nationwide unlimited beverage subscription which now includes all 26 of its self-serve beverages.

For $10.99 per month (plus tax), Panera is expanding its unlimited coffee subscription to incorporate the entire Panera portfolio of self-serve beverages, including hot and iced coffee, hot and iced teas (regular, Sweet Tea and Passion Papaya Green Iced Tea), Agave Lemonade, Pepsi-Cola fountain beverages, and Panera’s newly launched Charged Lemonades. Guests who sign up for the Unlimited Sip Club through May 6 will receive a free subscription through July 4.

Customers with the subscription can only get a new drink every two hours but can get refills of the same drink while in the restaurant. The subscription at $10.99 is a pretty good deal since individual drinks at Panera range in price from $2 to $4 each

“At Panera, we believe in making great food experiences accessible to all—we’re disrupting fast casual once again, providing unlimited access to high-quality beverages at tremendous value—just $10.99 a month,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread. “Our guests have loved the subscription model and the convenience and value it brings to their daily lives. From our new Charged Lemonades to our fan favorite Passion Papaya Green Iced Tea to bubly™ Lime from PepsiCo, we’re excited to give our guests even more choice and more beverage options to fuel their day.”

Unlimited Sip Club is available to members of MyPanera, Panera’s free loyalty program. MyPanera members can register for the subscription via the Panera website, mobile app and kiosk and unlimited self-serve beverages are just an order away. In total, 26 beverages are now part of Unlimited Sip Club, including:

Drip Hot Coffee (100% Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut)

(100% Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut) Iced Coffee (100% Colombian Dark Roast)

(100% Colombian Dark Roast) Hot Tea (The Republic of Tea premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, Earl Greyer , Mango Ceylon, Ginger Peach , Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb)

(The Republic of Tea premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, , Mango Ceylon, , Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb) Iced Tea & Lemonade (Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea*, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade)

(Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea*, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade) Fountain Soda (Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, bubly Lime, Brisk Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper, and Canada Dry Ginger Ale )

(Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, bubly Lime, Brisk Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper, and Canada Dry ) Charged Lemonades (Fuji Apple Cranberry, Mango Citrus Yuzu, and Strawberry Lemon Mint)

Launching alongside Unlimited Sip Club are new Panera Charged Lemonades, a thirst-quenching beverage that brings energizing lift in bold, bright flavors. Fueled by Clean caffeine from Guarana and green coffee extract, Charged Lemonades come in three flavor combinations: Strawberry Lemon Mint, Fuji Apple Cranberry and Mango Yuzu Citrus. Each beverage strikes the perfect balance of flavor and energy, mixing Panera’s signature Agave Lemonade with delicious flavors and enhancing the beverage with a caffeinated boost. In fact, a 20 fl. oz. Charged Lemonade without ice has about the same amount of caffeine as a Panera 20 fl. oz. hot Dark Roast coffee.

“Our three new Charged Lemonades are a refreshing new way to get your energy boost in true Panera fashion – with delicious flavors, powered by Clean plant-based caffeine from guarana and green coffee extract. Using our iconic Agave Lemonade as the base, our chefs added bold flavors like Mango Yuzu and Fuji Apple,” said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread. “These Charged Lemonades reach a new guest looking for an alternative to traditional energy drinks, and are great examples of our culinary principle, The Familiar, Made FantasticTM. With the addition of Charged Lemonades, the Unlimited Sip Club has a distinctive portfolio of drinks that can satisfy all our guests.”

“PepsiCo is excited to partner with Panera to reshape the way beverages are served with The Unlimited Sip Club,” said Scott Finlow, Global CMO Foodservice, PepsiCo. “We are continuously innovating our portfolio of beverages to meet the complex and ever-evolving needs of consumers and this first-of-its-kind subscription program provides Panera customers with beverage options for every occasion throughout the day.”

Panera self-serve beverages are available nationwide in Panera bakery-cafes, on Panera’s e-commerce site, and via the Panera app. The new Unlimited Sip Club subscription is available for $10.99 per month plus tax and includes one self-serve beverage every two hours during regular bakery-cafe hours, including free refills at participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Guests who sign up for the Unlimited Sip Club now through May 6 will receive a free subscription through July 4.