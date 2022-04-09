Google Adds Toll Info to Maps

Google has announced new updates to its popular Maps service. To help make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier, the company is rolling out toll prices on Google Maps for the first time.
Soon, you’ll see the estimated toll price to your destination before you start navigating thanks to trusted information from local tolling authorities. We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it.
Not a fan of toll roads? No problem. When a toll-free route is available, Maps will still show you that route as an option. Like always, you can choose to avoid seeing routes with toll roads completely. Simply tap on the three dots at the top right corner of your directions in Google Maps to see your route options and select ‘Avoid tolls.’
You’ll start seeing toll prices on Android and iOS this month for nearly 2000 toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan and Indonesia — with more countries coming soon.
Google is also adding rich new details to Google Maps’ navigation experience. You’ll soon see traffic lights and stop signs along your route, along with enhanced details like building outlines and areas of interest. And, in select cities, you’ll see even more detailed information, like the shape and width of a road, including medians and islands–you can better understand where you are, and help decrease the odds of making last-minute lane changes or missing a turn.
The new navigation map starts rolling out to select countries in the coming weeks on Android, iOS, Android Auto and CarPlay.
Google is also rolling out new updates for iOS users that make Google Maps easier to use on the go:
- Access Google Maps from your home screen with new widgets: The new pinned trip widget lets you access trips you’ve pinned in your Go Tab right from your iOS home screen — making it even easier to get directions. You can see your arrival time, the next departure for your transit trip, and even a suggested route if you’re driving. And because good things come in small packages, Goole is also making the existing Google Maps search widget smaller so you can search for your favorite places or navigate to frequent destinations with one tiny tap. You need to have the latest version of the Google Maps app downloaded to see these widgets in the coming weeks.
- Navigate from your Apple Watch: If you have an Apple Watch and constantly find yourself away from home — and away from your phone — you’ll soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly from your Watch. Starting in a few weeks, you’ll no longer need to begin navigation from your iPhone. Simply tap on the Google Maps shortcut in your Apple Watch app, and the navigation will start automatically on your Apple Watch. You can also add the “Take me home” complication to your watch and tap it to start the navigation home on Google Maps.
- Search and get directions with Siri and Spotlight: Google Maps is integrating directly into Spotlight, Siri, and the Shortcuts app on iOS. Once you’ve set up the shortcuts, just say “Hey Siri, get directions” or “Hey Siri, search in Google Maps” to access Google Maps’ helpful information instantly. You’ll start seeing this feature in the coming months, with enhanced Siri search functionality coming later this summer.