Google Adds Toll Info to Maps

Google has announced new updates to its popular Maps service. To help make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier, the company is rolling out toll prices on Google Maps for the first time.

Soon, you’ll see the estimated toll price to your destination before you start navigating thanks to trusted information from local tolling authorities. We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it.

Not a fan of toll roads? No problem. When a toll-free route is available, Maps will still show you that route as an option. Like always, you can choose to avoid seeing routes with toll roads completely. Simply tap on the three dots at the top right corner of your directions in Google Maps to see your route options and select ‘Avoid tolls.’

You’ll start seeing toll prices on Android and iOS this month for nearly 2000 toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan and Indonesia — with more countries coming soon.

Google is also adding rich new details to Google Maps’ navigation experience. You’ll soon see traffic lights and stop signs along your route, along with enhanced details like building outlines and areas of interest. And, in select cities, you’ll see even more detailed information, like the shape and width of a road, including medians and islands–you can better understand where you are, and help decrease the odds of making last-minute lane changes or missing a turn.

The new navigation map starts rolling out to select countries in the coming weeks on Android, iOS, Android Auto and CarPlay.

Google is also rolling out new updates for iOS users that make Google Maps easier to use on the go: