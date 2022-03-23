T-Mobile Ventures Invests in SignalWire

PALO ALTO — SignalWire, a developer software-defined telecommunications infrastructure, announced that T-Mobile Ventures, the venture arm of cellular provider T-Mobile, has participated in its Series B round with an undisclosed amount.

T-Mobile is the first U.S. operator to invest in SignalWire, and joins Deutsche Telekom and others collaborating with SignalWire to equip developers worldwide with voice, video and messaging APIs to build modern communications applications.

In June 2021, SignalWire had secured $30 Million in the first closing of a Series B round, led by Prosperity7 Ventures. Round B is now complemented by a second closing with the investment by T-Mobile Ventures. The funding will be used to ramp up the development of a complete, flat, and unified development layer and cloud platform upon which the next generation of communications applications are built.

With SignalWire, developers can easily build Web and mobile applications that integrate hundreds of simultaneous video, voice and messaging streams in the cloud for streaming back in a single feed to large audiences. SignalWire takes a unique approach delivering APIs and SDKs that enable developers to reach <50ms latency in large-scale video and voice applications. Its APIs align perfectly with the low latency, high speeds, and broad national coverage of T-Mobile’s 5G network.