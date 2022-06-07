Venture Capital

AppOmni Reels In $70 Million

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

SAN FRANCISCO — AppOmni, a provider of SaaS security, has raised $70 million in a Series C funding round to advance product development, fuel international growth, and scale go-to-market processes. The investment was led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from existing investors, including Scale Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, ClearSky, and Costanoa Ventures. With this round, AppOmni has raised $123 million in total funding to date.

Software as a service (SaaS) adoption continues to grow at a rapid pace, with Gartner forecasting global SaaS spending to reach $176.6 billion this year. As companies move their sensitive data and critical business processes to the cloud, they need a better way to secure their SaaS environments.

This year alone, SaaS data breaches have affected some of the largest and most widely used SaaS applications. Millions of data records have been exposed and companies large and small are quickly grasping the urgency of securing their data.

AppOmni protects more than 78 million users across a broad range of SaaS platforms and has secured more than 230 million exposed data records. AppOmni’s SaaS security management software provides cost savings by speeding up development processes and enabling security and IT teams to secure more of their tech stacks with fewer resources.

“The high-profile SaaS breaches we’ve seen in recent months highlight the urgency CISOs are facing,” said Brendan O’Connor, CEO and co-founder at AppOmni. “Customers and prospects across industries tell us the same thing: security teams need better visibility into their SaaS environments and automated tools to adequately secure their quickly growing SaaS ecosystems. I founded AppOmni to deliver the security solution that I wish I had while leading security teams at Salesforce and ServiceNow. I am excited to partner with Thoma Bravo and our existing investors to further enhance and scale our solutions so we can help more organizations across the globe to secure their entire SaaS environments.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

Avoma Reels In $12 Million Series A

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — Avoma, a provider of a Meeting Lifecycle Assistant, has raised $12 million in a Series A round. The investment is led by Headline, with participation from Storm Ventures, Global Founder Capital, the Zoom Apps Fund, Operator Partners, Industry Ventures, along with its existing investors, K9 Ventures, Dragon Capital, and Twin Ventures. With […]
Venture Capital

Awning Emerges From Stealth With $9.3 Million

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Awning, a technology platform and brokerage built exclusively for real estate investing, has emerged from stealth with $9.3 million in funding led by Global Founders Capital. The round also includes participation from MassMutual Ventures and several strategic angel investors including Side co-founders Guy Gal and Ed Wu, SafeGraph founder Auren Hoffman, Scale […]
Venture Capital

Vouch Closes $90 Million in New Funding

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO  — Vouch, a provider of business insurance for startups, has closed $90 million in new funding and announced it is the preferred business insurance provider to Brex, Carta, and WeWork customers. Vouch has also closed on $90 million of new funding, established its own authorized insurance carrier, and also expanded its line of […]