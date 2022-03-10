Once Upon a Farm Closes $52 Million Series D

BERKELEY — Once Upon a Farm, makers of organic snacks and meals for kids of all ages, has closed $52 million in Series D funding. The investment was led by CAVU Venture Partners, along with existing investors S2G Ventures, Cambridge, and Beechwood. The company was founded by John Foraker, actress Jennifer Garner and Cassandra Curtis.

The new funding will fuel the company’s rapid growth in retail and online, while expanding their innovation pipeline for today’s modern parents.

“The experience, network, and funding support Once Upon a Farm has received in its lifetime from our investment partners have been monumental to the company’s growth thus far,” said John Foraker, CEO and Co-Founder of Once Upon a Farm. “Our business has grown at a triple digit compounded annual growth rate since 2017, and this new round of funding reflects the want and need for our delicious products. We want to continue being that ally for parents when choosing snacks and food we know their kids are going to love.”