Lovewick, An App for Couples, Raises $1 Million Pre-Seed

SAN FRANCISCO — Lovewick, a new app that helps couples stay in love once they’ve found it, announced on Valentine’s Day it has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding led by Corazon Capital, a fund managed by former Match Group, Tinder, and OkCupid executives, and joined by other notable investors including Leadout Capital and Gaingels. The company aims to fill the gap between dating apps and couples’ therapy, helping couples “work on” their relationships using tech that’s both fun and evidence-based.

Lovewick’s app includes a question card game, community-generated date ideas, research-based tips, and a place to keep “forget-me-nots” like coffee orders, shoe sizes, and anniversaries. While many apps optimize for time on screen, Lovewick uses technology to help couples meaningfully connect offline through new conversations and experiences.

“Unlike dating apps, Lovewick uses tech to help people who’ve found love, keep it. Over 40% of Americans have met a romantic partner online, but the 150 million Americans in relationships have few options to help them make their love last,” says Ali Maggioncalda, Founder and CEO of Lovewick. “Research suggests that relationship satisfaction declines over time without intention, and so Lovewick helps couples be mindful in love and also navigate ‘modern love’ dynamics like being long distance, dual career, queer, or intercultural without it feeling intimidating.”

Lovewick has been a hit on TikTok, attracting over 100,000 registered users organically since January 2021 and garnering millions of views. “TikTok has become an unexpected yet powerful tool for people to learn about and share relationship advice,” says Maggioncalda.

According to IBISWorld, the 2021 US dating services market size is $5.3 billion. Lovewick bets that the couples’ space is worth significantly more; they estimate that Americans in relationships spend ~ $80 billion a year on dates and gifts alone.

“Lovewick has brought innovation to helping couples go beyond the match and nurture their relationships,” says Sam Yagan, co-founder of Corazon Capital, former CEO of Match Group, and co-founder of OkCupid. “I believe in the product Lovewick has built, and the early traction proves that it works.”