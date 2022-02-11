Branch Valued at $4 Billion With $300 Million Round

PALO ALTO — Branch , a cross-platform solution for mobile linking and attribution, has raised $300 million in new funding giving the company a $4 billion valuation, led by existing investor NEA.

Branch, which has over 500 employees and 16 offices around the globe, has been used by more than 100,000 mobile brands since its founding in 2014, directly reaching more than 3 billion monthly users around the world. Customers include Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp and more.

“We spend more than a third of our waking hours on our phones, with over 90% of that time spent in apps,” said Alex Austin, CEO of Branch. “Despite this, many apps are struggling to survive as they contend with changes in the mobile ecosystem, from privacy changes like ATT to the explosion of new device types. Branch is committed to helping companies overcome these new ecosystem challenges by expanding our product offerings to reflect this new normal, while still maintaining our commitment to user privacy.”