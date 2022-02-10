Census Counts $60 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Census, a private company that empowers data and business teams to sync cloud data warehouses to business tools, announced a $60 million Series B round, bringing the total raised to $80.3 million. The round was led by Tiger Global with participation from Insight Partners and previous investors Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz.

Last year, Census added hundreds of customers around the world to its customer base including well-known brands like Canva, ClickUp, CultureAmp, DigitalOcean and Docker. Census’ customers have connected thousands of applications and actively sync billions of records. Census plans to use the new funding to accelerate its growth and to scale its platform given the unprecedented demand for operational analytics.

“The promise of operational analytics is to spread data across a company, expand the scope and impact of data teams and ultimately create a central nervous system for the whole business,” said Boris Jabes, co-founder and CEO of Census. “At Census, we believe that data teams should be in the critical path of every business operation.”

Tiger Global Partner John Curtius said: “We believe that data is at an inflection point. We are moving from looking at dashboards to empowering everyone in the organization to take action with the data. We couldn’t be happier to back the creators of operational analytics.”

Insight Partners Managing Director George Mathew said: “It’s been incredible to see how many companies are adopting operational analytics and Reverse ETL. From where we stand, Databricks and Snowflake have shown that you can build seminal data businesses. We believe that as the cloud-native data warehouse is the new backend of every business; Census is the platform that empowers business users with that data wherever they need it.”

Census solves the impedance mismatch between data infrastructure and operational tools with its library of connectors and unparalleled debugging & logging capabilities. More broadly, the platform creates a surface through which data teams and business teams can collaborate. With operational analytics, data teams can have a direct impact on revenue and business KPIs. This means that data teams are moving from being a reactive, service-oriented team to becoming one of the highest leverage functions within business, just like product teams.