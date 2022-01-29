Lucid Auto Opens New Studio in Huntington Beach

NEWARK — Lucid Group, manufacturer of luxury electric vehicles (EVs), has opened a new Studio location at Fashion Island mall in Newport Beach, CA.

The company has recently opened service centers in key markets including Costa Mesa, CA; Chicago, IL; and Houston, TX. This new location, the 21st in a growing network of Lucid Studios and service centers, further expands Lucid’s presence in Southern California and throughout the country.

“Our latest series of openings help us further one of our core principles: delivering an ownership experience of the highest standard,” said Zak Edson, Vice President of Sales and Service of Lucid. “We will continue to expand our physical presence in 2022 in order to introduce as many people as possible to the most advanced luxury EV in the world – all the while providing them with an unmatched customer experience.”

Studio Experience

Every Lucid Studio offers a digitally oriented luxury experience tailored to each customer’s preferences, whether they visit in-person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid Studios allow customers to experience the brand and obtain information about its products in locations that underscore the company’s unique design aesthetic. Visitors who explore a Lucid Studio will get a vision of how the company draws inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of its home state of California. In addition, Lucid Studios augment the physical experience of seeing and touching a Lucid Air with an elevated digital experience. Using a 4K VR configurator, Lucid’s Virtual Reality Experience combines the physical and virtual worlds to showcase seamless personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to exterior color.

Lucid Studios

The Lucid Studio design has translated the company’s post-luxury design aesthetic into a welcoming physical environment where customers can review options for the full Lucid Air lineup of luxury, high-performance EVs. This includes the Lucid Air Pure, a very well-equipped model available from $77,400 ($69,900 with potential federal tax credit), through the Lucid Air Touring, which starts at $95,000 ($87,500 with potential federal tax credit), and the Lucid Air Grand Touring, starting at $139,000 ($131,500 with potential federal tax credit).

Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year. The Lucid Air Dream Edition features an official EPA estimated 520 miles of range or 1,111 horsepower.

Lucid Studios now open include:

Lucid Headquarters in Newark, CA

Beverly Hills, CA

San Jose, CA

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

Millbrae, CA

Torrance, CA

Miami, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Oak Brook, IL

New York, NY

Scottsdale, AZ

Tysons, VA

Vancouver, BC , Canada

Newport Beach, CA

Lucid Service Centers

As the company continues to ramp up customer deliveries, the Lucid service centers are an integral part of delivering upon a set of core principles—providing an unmatched ownership experience. This includes a commitment to anticipating customer needs, offering time-saving solutions, and minimizing repair times. Lucid’s nationwide network of service centers and approved body repair centers will be linked to its centralized customer care group to address anything that cannot be remotely diagnosed and repaired. Furthermore, the Lucid Service team personalizes every customer interaction while using the customer’s preferred communication method. In addition, the company is continuing to build a strong mobile service presence that will complete many maintenance and repair requests from the convenience of customers’ homes or offices.

