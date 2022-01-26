Klarity Clears the Air With $18 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Klarity , an AI platform that turns documents into structured data and frees humans from painful and voluminous document review, has announced $18 million in Series A funding led by Tola Capital with participation from new and existing investors.

[Photo above: Klarity founders Ondrej Antos and Nischal Nadhamuni on Y Combinator Demo Day (Summer 2018)/

The company, a Y Combinator alumnus, says it has experienced 5x growth over the past three quarters. Klarity plans to use the capital to grow its engineering and Go-To-Market teams to deliver the world’s first fully-automated document processing and management platform for finance and accounting teams for midmarket and enterprise companies. Sheila Gulati, the Managing Director and Founder of Tola Capital will be joining the board of directors.

New investors in Klarity include: