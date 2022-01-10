Magna, UT Named Best City for First-Time Home Buyers

SANTA CLARA — Realtor.com has compiled its first ever list of Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers, a report which predicts the cities and towns with the best combination of quality of life and affordability that young homebuyers are looking for.

What is it that makes these markets great for first-time homebuyers? They have strong job markets, short commute times, plenty of places to eat and drink, a younger population, affordability, and more homes to choose from. The 2022 top 10 markets, in ranked order, are: Magna, Utah, Chalco, Neb., Mauldin, S. C., Beech Grove, Ind., Portsmouth, Va., Cottage Grove, Wis., Grimes, Iowa, Kuna, Idaho, Ferndale, Mich. and Maitland, Fla.