Tragedy of Macbeth to Stream on Apple TV+ January 22

Apple Original Films last week hosted the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated film “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” written and directed by four-time Academy Award winner Joel Coen, and starring two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and four-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” was released in select theaters by A24 on December 25 and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.

[Photo above: Apple Senior VP Eddy Cue, star Frances McDormand, writer/director Joel Coen, star Denzel Washington and Zack Van Amburg attend the premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.]

Attendees of the red carpet event included Coen and McDormand, who both also produce, Washington, and fellow cast members Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Alex Hassell, Sean Patrick Thomas, Stephen Root and Lucas Barker, and producer Robert Graf.

Washington and McDormand star in Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning. Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Coen.

Apple TV+ is available by subscription for $4.99 per month. Customers who buy a a new iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV or Apple Watch can get three months of Apple TV+ free.