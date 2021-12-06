LogDNA Logs On to $50 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO — LogDNA, which operates an observability data platform, announced that cybersecurity investment and advisory firm NightDragon will lead a Series D funding round of $50 million with participation from existing investors Emergence and Initialized Capital.

In November, LogDNA made Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500, which highlighted the company’s 1293% revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. The company has more than tripled its team over the past few years and it continues to expand its customer base, which includes global technology brands like Lifesize and Reltio, as well as major platforms and service providers such as IBM Cloud and Armor.

With LogDNA’s cloud-first platform, some of the world’s largest companies are able to manage and take concrete action on observability data in real time and at hyperscale. The need for this type of solution is at an all-time high, and the LogDNA team sees a huge market opportunity to build on the platform’s existing capabilities. The investment will enable the company to deliver a more robust observability data pipeline solution that will empower builders — the application developers, the site reliability engineers, the platform engineers, and the teams that make sure that what’s being built is secure — to harness the full power of machine data within their workflows.

NightDragon co-founder and managing director, Dave DeWalt, who serves as vice chair for LogDNA’s Board of Directors, said he sees this as an opportunity to rethink the paradigm around data, especially for use cases like cybersecurity.

“Organizations need a comprehensive platform that ingests and normalizes massive amounts of data in the cloud and at hyperscale. With this type of platform, stakeholders from the developer to the C-Suite are empowered to make smarter, more cost-effective decisions and reduce the mean time to detection and remediation for cyberattacks,” said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon. “LogDNA has the right team and technology to address this challenge head on. NightDragon is proud to partner with them to accelerate their vision and help enterprises everywhere realize the true potential of data across their organizations.”