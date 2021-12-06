Halio Raises $100 Million for Smart Glass

HAYWARD — Halio, builder of smart windows, says it has raised $100 million in financing led by inside investors SK and Capricorn Investment Group. SK is Korea’s third-largest company with more than $68 Billion in annual revenue.

Halio develops and commercializes breakthrough advances in electrochromic technology that maximize natural light while mitigating solar heat and glare. The Halio Solution includes the industry’s most advanced smart glass and a cloud-based AI control system. This system has been gaining design wins and winning the hearts of architects who recognize its ability to fulfill their design vision, meet sustainability objectives, and create an immersive daylight experience for occupants.

“SK recognizes the benefits that Halio Smart Glass brings to our lives, the planet, and its synergy with our investment in ESG,” said Dong UK Choi, Vice President of SK.

Capricorn makes investments focused on specific impact areas of sustainability, including clean technology, health and wellness, and energy efficiency.

“Halio is the practical, necessary, inevitable, and elegant ingredient for the building industry as it moves to net-zero and occupant wellness,” said Dipender Saluja, Managing Director, Capricorn Investment Group.

Funding will allow the company to increase production capability to service orders and to further advance Halio’s electrochromic technology for commercial buildings, residential homes, and vehicles.

“Architects and developers have specified Halio Smart Glass into a growing backlog of designs,” said Bruce Sohn, Halio CEO. “Our successful partnership with Viracon, the largest architectural glass fabricator in America, is already accelerating our timeline to increase production output.”