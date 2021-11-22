Pizza Hut Unveils Holiday Gift Shop

Do you need gifts for loved ones this Christmas? Well why not consider some gifts from Pizza Hut in their new online shop and Holiday Hut Shop collection.
The holiday Hut Shop is a one-stop (online) shop that has everything festive fans need to begin crossing off their holiday shopping lists, from matching pajamas for the whole family and an authentic Matchbox Pizza Hut playset for the kids, to wine and rocks glasses that level up the classic red cup from childhood.
The full line includes the following items. These gifts are available for a limited time and yule be sorry if you miss them:
- For The Family – Matching Pajama Set – $39.99: Get nestled all snug in your bed and have visions of Cinnabon® Mini Rolls dancing through your head.
- For The Kids – Matchbox Playset – $8.99: Bring home your favorite pizza place and turn playtime into pizza time. Fun for all, whether you’re a kid or one of those guys with toys all over his desk. (Pizza sold separately.)
- For The Adults –
- Wine Glasses (set of 2) – $19.99: Fancify any pizza night with a red cup wine glass. If you thought drinks hit different in the red cup, wait ’til you try it with a stem.
- Rocks Glasses (set of 2) – $19.99: For all the pizza lovers who take their soda on the rocks, this glass is for you. We took the classic cup from your childhood and made it for adults.
- For The Tree – Pizza Hut Ornaments (set of 3) – $29.99: If the star is the most important part of the tree, these Pizza Hut ornaments are the most delicious. Let the whole family know your pizza love wasn’t just a phase
- For Everyone – Gift Wrapping Set (2 rolls of wrapping paper, 25 sheets of tissue paper, 15 gift tags) – $24.99: Maybe every gift can’t be from Pizza Hut, but you can get gifts that look like Pizza Hut. Wrap it, rip it, then eat a slice off it.
“This drop was actually inspired by last year’s fan-favorite holiday commercial. Fans were asking us to recreate the ornaments, so we did plus a whole lot more,” said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. “There’s truly something for everyone on your list. I, for one, can guarantee that my little ones are going to be thrilled to see that Matchbox playset sitting under the tree.”
Pizza Hut is also offering a holiday-themed Triple Treat Box, naughty or nice, for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide. The specially wrapped offering includes two medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls, making it a gift the whole family can enjoy. The fan favorite is available, while supplies last, starting at $22.99.
Pizza Hut has 18,000 locations in over 100 countries.