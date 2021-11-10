Color Valued at $4.6 Billion With $100 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Color, a health technology company committed to advancing public health, has secured a $100 million Series E financing round. This brings Color to $378 million in total financing, with a valuation of $4.6 billion. The round was led by Kindred Ventures and by certain funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. with participation by existing investors General Catalyst, Viking Global Investors, and Emerson Collective.

Color works with health systems, employers, and national health initiatives around the world, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Salesforce, the Teamsters Union, the National Institutes of Health, the State of California, and the City of San Francisco, and more than 100 major employers and universities.

Over the last two years, Color has implemented essential healthcare delivery programs in 16 states and federally with the National Institutes of Health for employers, governments and school systems. The company is currently running the largest COVID-19 testing program for K-12 schools in the nation and has supported more than 6,500 testing and 500 vaccination sites across the country. Now, Color will build on its model to offer new programs that deliver the last mile of care across essential healthcare services. Color will begin this expansion in essential healthcare services and STI services, providing programs that help populations get access to screening, diagnostics, and initial treatments for a variety of health needs anywhere they are.