Merge Raises $15 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Merge API Inc., the San Francisco and New York City-based company providing one API for all B2B integrations, announced the close of a $15 million Series A funding round led by Addition, with participation from existing investor NEA.

The company also announced its status as a partner of BambooHR, an HR provider, and Lever, an applicant tracking system.

“This round empowers us to not only continue investing in our product but also in our partnerships,” said Merge co-founder Shensi Ding. “We plan to expand our features, the team building them, and the partnerships that are so important in providing best-in-class integrations for our customers.”