Merge Raises $15 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Merge API Inc., the San Francisco and New York City-based company providing one API for all B2B integrations, announced the close of a $15 million Series A funding round led by Addition, with participation from existing investor NEA.

The company also announced its status as a partner of BambooHR, an HR provider, and Lever, an applicant tracking system.

“This round empowers us to not only continue investing in our product but also in our partnerships,” said Merge co-founder Shensi Ding. “We plan to expand our features, the team building them, and the partnerships that are so important in providing best-in-class integrations for our customers.”

Five months since Merge’s NEA-led series seed announcement, now over 600 organizations have registered for the company’s platform. Merge launched product features such as detailed logging, enhanced webhooks, CSV upload, SAML SSO, and a single-tenant offering. Companies such as Ramp, Figure, and Drata trust Merge’s Unified API to act as the integration layer for their B2B products.

“Merge is revolutionizing customer-facing integrations in the B2B space by helping developers integrate fast and integrate once,” said Lee Fixel, Founder of Addition. “Their track record demonstrates Merge is solving a common problem with the right product, and we’re excited to support the company on its continued growth trajectory.”

Merge additionally plans to use its Series A to expand into more categories of integrations and add to the 50+ integrations across the company’s existing HR APIspayroll APIsrecruiting APIs, and accounting APIs. Upcoming product features include audit trails and on-premise support. The company also plans to expand its engineering and sales teams as well as increase its marketing efforts.

