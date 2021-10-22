News

Zoom CEO to be Honored With Spirit of Silicon Valley Award

SAN JOSÉ — The Silicon Valley Leadership Group (SVLG) announced that Eric Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications, Inc., and regional healthcare workers will be recognized with Spirit of Silicon Valley Lifetime Achievement Awards during SVLG’s Annual Forum event on October, 29, 2021.

The event will be held virtually on (where else?) Zoom from 9:00 am – 11:30 am next Friday, October 29.

“SVLG is honored to present this year’s Spirit of Silicon Valley awards to Zoom Founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan and to the region’s remarkable healthcare workers. Eric is a visionary leader who not only possesses tremendous business acumen but also has a keen sense of integrity and purpose. Zoom’s technology platform has served as a vital lifeline during the pandemic — enabling businesses to continue to grow and evolve their services, while also connecting friends and loved ones for a host of occasions, from intimate gatherings to holiday celebrations,” said SVLG CEO Ahmad Thomas.

“SVLG also wants to recognize the brave service and tremendous sacrifice performed by doctors, nurses, EMTs and other healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of the pandemic and have helped to keep our communities safe,” added Thomas.

Previous recipients of the Silicon Valley Lifetime Achievement Award — which recognizes individuals who demonstrate business excellence, impeccable ethics and community engagement — include Dr. Lisa T. Su, President and CEO of AMD (2020); Bill McDermott, President and CEO of ServiceNow and former CEO of SAP SE (2018); and U.S. Representative Anna Eshoo (2013).

