Picus Security Closes $24 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO and ANKARA, TURKEY — Picus Security, the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) technology, announced the completion of its $24 million Series B funding round. The investment is led by Turkven with participation from existing investor, Earlybird Venture Capital, as well as cyber security veteran, Nathan Dornbrook. The round brings Picus’ total funding to $33 million and will be used to help accelerate the company’s expansion in North America as well as across EMEA and APAC.

The Picus Complete Security Control Validation Platform simulates real-world cyber threats, including ransomware and APT groups, to enable enterprises to continuously assess and improve the effectiveness of their security controls. The platform includes more than 11,000 attacks and 70,000 actionable mitigations, and is updated daily to reflect the latest adversarial techniques and behaviors.

“For too long, organizations have been forced to make assumptions about the state of their security posture,” said H. Alper Memis, Picus Security Co-founder, and CEO. “The Picus platform puts an end to this uncertainty by helping security teams to measure and improve the effectiveness of their security controls to prevent, detect and respond to threats. This latest funding will ensure that we continue to offer customers the most complete security control validation platform – one that not only continuously tests the latest tools but also helps to optimize them with less effort.”

“Picus is the pioneer of breach and attack simulation, and we are excited to support the company as it takes continuous security control validation to the next level,” said Seymur Tari, Turkven CEO. “All corporate boards have to manage the business and reputational risks of cybersecurity breaches. With the Picus platform, they can obtain real-time insights to more clearly assess their security posture, better understand the value of investments, and make more informed decisions.”