Autify Lands $13 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO — Autify, an AI platform for quality engineering, has completed a Series B funding round of $13 million and released a beta version of Zenes, an autonomous AI agent for software quality assurance.

Leading the round are Globis Capital Partners, a leading venture capital fund based in Tokyo, Japan, and LG Technology Ventures, the Silicon Valley-based venture capital arm of LG Group, which focuses on AI, enterprise software, and energy transformation. Autify, leveraging the recent round of funding plans to expand into the Korean market and strengthen its collaboration with LG CNS, making Korea a key market of focus alongside existing core markets such as the US and Japan.

Existing investors WiL (World Innovation Lab), Salesforce Ventures, Archetype Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures also participated in the round.

Autify is a platform that supercharges developer and QA teams and optimizes the software quality engineering process. The company aims to enhance people’s creativity through AI and technology. Since its inception in 2016, the company has gained a number of global enterprise customers in the B2C and B2B verticals, including DeNA, NEC, NTT Smart Communication, Yahoo, ZOZO, and Q4.

With this recent round of funding, Autify plans to expand its capabilities to support code-based test automation and build a comprehensive Generative AI-powered quality engineering platform featuring its newest product, Zenes.