Sky’s the Limit for Skyflow With $45 Million Round

PALO ALTO — Skyflow, a customer data privacy company, announced a $45 million Series B financing round. Led by New York-based Insight Partners, and joined by strategic investors focused on fintech, digital health, and API-first companies. With this new investment, Skyflow has raised over $70 million in the last 18 months.

Also investing in the round is Mouro Capital, a venture firm backed by a leading multinational bank, and the venture capital arm of a leading global insurance giant, Mitsui’s MS&AD Ventures. Additionally, existing investors Canvas Ventures and Foundation Capital doubled down on earlier investments; and leading fintech angels such as Coinbase Board Member Gokul Rajaram have personally invested in the company. The company intends to use the new funding to accelerate the growth of its sales, marketing and engineering teams and plans to hire 100 new employees by the end of 2022.

Skyflow radically simplifies how companies manage, access and govern sensitive customer data. The zero-trust data vault with an elegant API allows developers to quickly build applications and workflows without worrying about data security, privacy or compliance. Over the past two years, Skyflow has expanded exponentially and achieved many milestones such as:

Launched its new Skyflow Data Privacy Vault API

Hired over 50+ engineers

Hired and built out leadership team with top executives from companies such as Heroku, Salesforce, Google, Visa and Paypal

Launched Data Residency globally including Americas, EMEA and APAC

Unveiled a partnership with VISA and integrations with many fintech companies

“Skyflow started with a very simple question: What if privacy had an API?” said Anshu Sharma, co-founder and CEO at Skyflow. “The market is flooded with tools that offer a piecemeal approach to security, compliance, and privacy. The fastest growing companies neither have the time nor the desire to buy and integrate point solutions. Skyflow offers a radically simple solution to a complex set of interconnected problems.”

“As an investor in several leading neo-banks and digital health companies, we saw them buying telephony from Twilio, payments from Stripe but re-inventing the wheel on privacy infrastructure,” said George Mathew, Managing Director at Insight Partners, “Skyflow’s zero-trust vault approach seems just so obvious — after you see it working. Customer after customer we spoke to told us how much they love the product — and the team. This is the kind of category-creating company we love investing in.”