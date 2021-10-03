Apple

Apple Orders TV Series From Bonnie Hunt

Apple TV+ has announced a series order for “Amber Brown,” a new series based on the beloved best-selling books by Paula Danziger that will be directed and written by actress and director Bonnie Hunt (“Life with Bonnie,” “The Bonnie Hunt Show”). She will also serve as executive producer and showrunner.

“Amber Brown” is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her own voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce. The series will star Carsyn Rose (“The Rookie,” “Cousins for Life”) as Amber Brown, an everykid who is going through what many children experience, and making sense of her new family dynamic through her sketches and video diary. Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cruel Summer”) stars as Amber’s mother Sarah Brown. The ensemble cast cast also includes Darin Brooks (“Blue Mountain State,” “The Croods: Family Tree”) as Max, and newcomer Liliana Inouye (“The Slows”) as Brandi Colwin.

Danziger’s award-winning and popular “Amber Brown” middle grade book series has been published in 53 countries with over 10 million copies in print, and have been praised for capturing the kid experience in a funny, relatable voice.

“Amber Brown” is produced for Apple by Boat Rocker. Bob Higgins (“Dino Ranch,” “A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “The Who Was? Show”) and Jon Rutherford (“A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “Daniel Spellbound,” “Dino Ranch”) are executive producing for Boat Rocker.

The new series will join Apple’s multiple award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families, including “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; new series from Peanuts and WildBrain including “The Snoopy Show”; “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers; and upcoming series “Fraggle Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company. To date, Apple has inked overall deals with some of today’s most trusted franchises in kids and family programming, including Sesame Workshop and Wildbrain (Peanuts); as well as a multi-year partnership with Skydance Animation to deliver groundbreaking, premium animated films and first-ever theatrical-quality animated television series to kids and families.

