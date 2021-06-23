Ubiquity Ventures Closes $50 Million Fund

PALO ALTO — Ubiquity Ventures, a seed-stage institutional venture capital firm that invests in “software beyond the screen” startups, announced the closing of the firm’s second fund with $50 million.

Based on Ubiquity’s performance in its 2017 debut fund, delivering a 91% seed-to-Series A graduation rate, the firm will continue to back “software beyond the screen” companies that utilize smart hardware and machine learning to solve business problems outside the domain of computers and smartphones.

Sunil Nagaraj is the founding Partner at Ubiquity Ventures with close to $100 million of assets under management and 25 portfolio companies. As an investor, Sunil has an extensive and successful track record in venture capital with $14 billion of exits earlier this year, including the sale of Auth0 to Okta for $6.5 billion. Sunil was Auth0’s first VC investor while a Principal at Bessemer Venture Partners. He led the company’s seed round, was their first board member, and eventually led Auth0’s Series A.

“Software Beyond the Screen” startups solve real-world physical problems by utilizing smart hardware or machine learning to provide their enterprise customers with solutions that are more effective, easier to adopt, and offer more rapid payback. Now that software can run anywhere – from training self-driving cars with synthetic data (Parallel Domain) to powering the rise of kiosks and smart dedicated devices (Esper) – software’s advantages of rich analytics and over-the-air updates are being used to tune and improve the real physical world. Not only does this ubiquitous approach create a myriad of opportunities for software to impact and accelerate more of our world, but it also creates massive economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and VCs.