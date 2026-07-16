Senra Systems Raises $65 Million Series B

CYPRESS — Senra Systems, a software-driven manufacturing company modernizing wire harness production, tas raised $65 million in a Series B funding round and plans to accelerate its expansion with a third factory location. The round brings the company’s total funding raised to over $112 million and was co-led by Lowercarbon Capital and Interlagos, with participation from General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Dylan Field, CIV, 8VC, The Friedkin Group, Jaws Estates Capital, Sozo Ventures and Alumni Ventures.

“One of the biggest bottlenecks in aerospace and defense manufacturing today is the skyrocketing demand for wire harnesses,” said Jordan Black, co-founder and CEO of Senra Systems. “Wire harnesses are the nervous system behind every advanced platform, yet they’re still built on PDFs, spreadsheets and tribal knowledge. It’s a 100% manual assembly process. We started Senra to solve one of the most overlooked, but consequential bottlenecks in the aerospace and defense ecosystem. This funding will support that mission including the planned Factory 3.”

Senra manufactures complex wire harness systems used in aircraft, spacecraft, launch vehicles, satellites, defense systems and other advanced platforms. The company’s manufacturing model is powered by Amp, its proprietary software platform that integrates quoting, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain management and production workflows into a unified system. Unlike traditional wire harness manufacturing environments that rely heavily on fragmented manual processes, Senra’s integrated manufacturing approach enables faster onboarding, reduced production variability and accelerated delivery timelines.

Factory 2, Senra’s second factory newly opened in Cypress, expanded the company’s production footprint by 5X, giving aerospace and defense customers a second site for prototype-to-production programs. The facility adds approximately 80,000 square feet of manufacturing space and supports the company’s ability to grow from producing 1,000 harnesses on average every month to 10,000 by next year. Senra brought the facility online within months of signing the lease, underscoring the scalability of its manufacturing model.

“Wire harnesses sit behind everything that turns on, and they’re still built by hand. Senra automates production and trains the workforce to run it, which turns a chokepoint into capacity the country can build on,” said Caie Kelley, general partner at Lowercarbon Capital.

Senra’s growth comes as the defense industrial base faces surging demand for wire harnesses and an industry with a shrinking workforce and manual systems that cannot keep up. As geopolitical competition intensifies and defense production requirements grow, the industry’s limited capacity threatens program schedules, weapons system readiness and America’s ability to rapidly scale manufacturing during a crisis. To expand the workforce capable of highly skilled assembly, Senra pairs software-enabled workflows with a structured training platform that has technicians building harnesses in weeks rather than years.

“Senra is building a fully integrated design and manufacturing solution for a critical capability needed to accelerate production across aerospace, defense, energy and compute,” said Achal Upadhyaya, founder of Interlagos.

The company recently hired former SpaceX CIO Ken Venner who led the development of enterprise systems and manufacturing infrastructure that scaled SpaceX’s production and launch cadence. In his new role as Senra’s chief technology and product officer, Venner is responsible for overseeing the manufacturing platform and operational infrastructure to support Senra’s next stage of growth.

“Our goal is not simply to manufacture products faster,” Venner said. “We are building the infrastructure, systems and workforce needed to support the future of American manufacturing and the industrial base. My focus is on turning Senra’s process, technology and operational systems into a cohesive platform that drives the long-term scale and efficiency needed to do just that.”