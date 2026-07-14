Madden NFL 27 Coming to Apple Arcade

On August 6, the most authentic NFL video game comes to Apple devices with Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition. Designed specifically for Apple Arcade, this all-new release in the massively popular franchise lets fans live out their gridiron dreams, offering an immersive season-based experience featuring current NFL teams and realistic simulation gameplay. Arcade also welcomes NFL Retro Bowl ’27 and Retro Bowl College+, adding to the blockbuster catalog of hit sports games on the service including Football Manager 26 Touch, Mini Football Legends, NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition, NFL Retro Bowl ’26, PGA TOUR Pro Golf, Skate City: New York, and more.

“From the pitch to the court to the gridiron, Apple Arcade delivers an unmatched lineup of sports games for every kind of fan,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade. “I’ve been a longtime Madden NFL player and adding this legendary franchise to our catalog is a dream come true. Just in time for the new season, our Arcade community can now dive into an authentic NFL experience alongside other massive sports hits like NFL Retro Bowl, NBA 2K, and Football Manager, all in one place.”

Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition delivers the pure football experience players seek, a complete Madden NFL game free from ads or in-app purchases. Players can dive into fan-favorite Franchise and Quick Play modes featuring dynamic player ratings built on real-world NFL performances. Powered by a weekly story engine, Franchise mode puts players in the GM seat to navigate season-shifting narratives, win over fan bases, and build a championship team. With seamless controller support across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition brings players closer to the action exactly how they want to play, wherever they are.

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is also part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) plans, with a one-month free trial.